Thousands run San Francisco's Bay To Breakers with no fog, good vibes: 'Soak up the energy'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The weather was near-perfect Sunday for San Francisco's oldest and most unique foot race. Thousands of runners and walkers hit the streets for this year's Bay to Breakers, an event like no other.

The third Sunday in May can only mean Bay to Breakers, where party meets marathon. Dozens of centipedes shared the same course as a Muni train and a Waymo car. Willy Wonka was here too. Even the new Pope, aka Nico Beardslee.

"I don't know if that was the fastest Pope run ever, maybe a little close. We blessed the race," Beardslee said.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. from Howard and Main streets, with lots of serious runners leading the pack.

Neighbors were cheering on runners over grueling Hayes Street Hill.

BAY TO BREAKERS 2025: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary categories

Oscar Medina from San Francisco was the first Elite men's runner to finish.

"Being from San Francisco, practicing with the hills, I decided to attack the second hill where I had a big gap," Medina said.

Julia Vasquez-Giguere was the top women's finisher.

"This is my third Bay to Breakers win. I know the course well. It's always fun to soak up the energy," Giguere said.

Organizers say there is an impressive turnout for the race. Last year 22,000 runners participated. This year, there's 25,000 people running.

Dozens of runners dressed as Glinda and Elphaba from "Wicked" were spotted running as a team. There was even a couple dressed as Mary Todd and Abraham Lincoln.

Cornell Barnard: "How hard is it running in a hoop skirt?"

"It was not as difficult as I imagined," said Irene Zhong from San Francisco.

Only in San Francisco. Everyone was here for the fun and nice running weather.