Bay to Breakers 2025: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another year, another amazing race. Thousands of runners and walkers hit the streets of San Francisco early Sunday morning for this year's Bay to Breakers.
The race, now in its 112 year, took place from Howard and Main Street, across nine neighborhoods to Ocean Beach.
It was all about fun and wearing creative costumes, and testing one's endurance in the 7-mile race across the city.
We have a list of the top five winners from the men's, women's and non-binary race, according to Bay to Breakers' results page.
Men's Race:
1st Place
Oscar Medina from San Francisco
Time: 37:07:82
2nd Place
Christopher Olley (2nd place also in 2024)
Time: 37:18:35
3rd Place
Connor Clark (was in 4th place in 2024)
Time: 37:27:28
4th Place
Garrett Patrick
Time: 37:29:79
5th Place
Reed Horton
Time: 38:20:86
Women's Race:
1st Place
Julia Vasquez-Giguere
Time: 42:26:69
2nd Place
Maya Weigel
42:48:44
3rd Place
Bridget Blum
Time: 43:36:03
4th Place
Izzi Gengaro
Time: 43:38:31
5th Place
Mara Olson
Time: 43:51:50
Non-Binary Race:
1st Place
Cal Calamia from San Francisco (2022, 2023 and 2024 winner)
Time: 43:20:76
2nd Place
JL Odom (2nd place also in 2024)
Time: 49:01:43
3rd Place
Ben Wilson
Time: 51:40:27
4th Place
Cal Hobson
Time: 51:24:27
5th Place
Parker Holzman Smith
Time: 56:35:09
Congratulations to all the winners and those who participated in this iconic race!
The first Bay to Breakers took place in 1912. Except for cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race has been going strong and attracting tens of thousands of runners and walkers.
