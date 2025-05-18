Bay to Breakers 2025: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another year, another amazing race. Thousands of runners and walkers hit the streets of San Francisco early Sunday morning for this year's Bay to Breakers.

The race, now in its 112 year, took place from Howard and Main Street, across nine neighborhoods to Ocean Beach.

It was all about fun and wearing creative costumes, and testing one's endurance in the 7-mile race across the city.

We have a list of the top five winners from the men's, women's and non-binary race, according to Bay to Breakers' results page.

Men's Race :

1st Place

Oscar Medina from San Francisco

Time: 37:07:82

2nd Place

Christopher Olley (2nd place also in 2024)

Time: 37:18:35

3rd Place

Connor Clark (was in 4th place in 2024)

Time: 37:27:28

4th Place

Garrett Patrick

Time: 37:29:79

5th Place

Reed Horton

Time: 38:20:86

Women's Race :



1st Place

Julia Vasquez-Giguere

Time: 42:26:69

2nd Place

Maya Weigel

42:48:44

3rd Place

Bridget Blum

Time: 43:36:03

4th Place

Izzi Gengaro

Time: 43:38:31

5th Place

Mara Olson

Time: 43:51:50

Non-Binary Race :

1st Place

Cal Calamia from San Francisco (2022, 2023 and 2024 winner)

Time: 43:20:76

2nd Place

JL Odom (2nd place also in 2024)

Time: 49:01:43

3rd Place

Ben Wilson

Time: 51:40:27

4th Place

Cal Hobson

Time: 51:24:27

5th Place

Parker Holzman Smith

Time: 56:35:09

Congratulations to all the winners and those who participated in this iconic race!

The first Bay to Breakers took place in 1912. Except for cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race has been going strong and attracting tens of thousands of runners and walkers.

To learn about the Bay to Breakers race, click here.