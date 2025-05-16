Bay to Breakers 2025: What to know about San Francisco road closures, race route and transit changes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An annual tradition returns to San Francisco on Sunday as 15,000 people are expected to take part in this year's Bay to Breakers race.
The route takes participants, many of whom will be dressed in costumes, on a roughly 7-mile journey across the city.
The race will get going at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Howard and Main and wind its way west from the Bay through Golden Gate Park to the finish line at the Great Highway.
But beware -- several street closures and Muni route changes start Saturday night.
The closures stretch across the city, from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach.
Most of them will end by 11 a.m. Sunday, but there are a few that will stretch into the afternoon.
Early BART Trains
BART will have four early trains on Sunday for runners, but service is limited to just a few stations.
The first train leaves Dublin/Pleasanton station at 6:17 a.m. with stops at Bay Fair and West Oakland.
At 6:23, a train will leave from Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and will stop art MacArthur and West Oakland.
You can catch a train at Millbrae at 6:29 a.m., which will hit Daly City and 16th and Mission.
The last early train leaves El Cerrito Del Norte at 6:33 and stops at MacArthur and West Oakland.
All the trains arrive at Embarcadero Center around 7 a.m.
Muni Service Changes
Bay to Breakers will impact Muni routes across the city. Visit the SFMTA website here for more details.
The race starting line is at Main and Howard streets with the course proceeding along Howard to Ninth Street, heading north across Market Street to Hayes, then onto Divisadero, proceeding along Divisadero to Fell to Golden Gate Park, then along JFK Drive all the way to the finish line in the Ocean Beach parking lot on the Great Highway. Listed below are the streets that will be closed to traffic on the day of the race, with the start and end times of those closures. Note that all closures and re-openings may be subject to change.
