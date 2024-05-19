Bay to Breakers 2024: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An iconic footrace that's rooted in fun, creativity, and a little weirdness kicked off bright and early Sunday. The 111th running of the Bay to Breakers brought thousands to the city.
We have a list of the top five winners from the men's, women's and non-binary race, according to Bay to Breakers' results page.
Colin Bennie was the first person to cross the finish line, winning the race for the second year in a row.
"It was good. I was at the Luke Combs concert down at Levi's Stadium last night, so it was a good little pre-race. Pretty race warm up, got some good music in my head. But it was great. You know? It's hard to not just feed off the energy of this race and, and have a great time," Bennie said.
RELATED: Bay to Breakers 2024: What to know about San Francisco road closures, route
The top five winners in the men's race in this year's Bay to Breakers are:
1st Place
Colin Bennie from San Francisco (2023 winner as well)
Time: 37:02
2nd Place
Christopher Olley
Time: 38:02
3rd Place
Paddy O'Leary
Time: 38:12
4th Place
Connor Clark
Time: 38:19
5th Place
Zach Litoff
Time: 39:01
The top five winners in the women's race are:
*Editor's note: Bay to Breakers modified its results page and placed Julia Vasquez-Giguere and Estelle Richardson as the top two finishers in the women's race.
Sara Dietz and Stephanie Plageman were moved out of the top 5, but we kept their names on our list.
1st Place*
Julia Vasquez-Giguere
Time: 43:48:94
2nd Place*
Estelle Richardson
43:53:93
3rd Place
Clarissa Morales
Time: 45:05:48
4th Place
Wade Garoutte
Time: 46:45:37
5th Place
Meagan Short
Time: 47:03:30
6th Place*
Sara Dietz
Time: 48:34:10
7th Place*
Stephanie Plageman
Time: 48:47:77
The top five winners in the non-binary race are:
1st Place
Cal Calamia from San Francisco (2022 and 2023 winner)
Time: 44:26:27
RELATED: 1st non-binary San Francisco Bay to Breakers winner won more than just the race
2nd Place
JL Odom from San Francisco
Time: 54:30:10
3rd Place
Rory Glenn
Time: 54:55:23
4th Place
Parker Holzman Smith
Time: 55:46:94
5th Place
Cal Hobson
Time: 57:25:15
Bay to Breakers race got going at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Barricades were put up across the entire city to block off streets.
Officials say those planning to be in the city can expect a lot of delays.
The city's traditional running holiday is an annual race made for everyone.
Some runners participate by dressing up ...while others choose to dress down.
The first Bay to Breakers took place in 1912. Except for cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race has been going strong and attracting tens of thousands of participants.
To learn about the Bay to Breakers race, click here.