Brush fire in Bay Point burns 471 acres, 85% contained; evacuation orders downgraded, CAL FIRE says

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire that burned in the Bay Point and Concord area is now 471 acres and 85% contained, CAL FIRE said Sunday morning.
CAL FIRE said evacuation orders downgraded to warnings and all homes have been repopulated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Forward progress stopped in brush fire affecting homes in Concord, Bay Point: CAL FIRE
The so-called Point Fire started Friday afternoon off Evora Road in Bay Point and it spread rapidly.
As the blaze grew, people were ordered to get out of their homes. Some of those houses threatened by the flames are covered in retardant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.