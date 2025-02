Berkeley celebrates grand opening of new public restroom in high-traffic area

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Berkeley is celebrating the grand opening of a new public restroom.

A ribbon cutting happened Wednesday morning.

The restroom is in a high-traffic area, at the corner of Telegraph Avenue and Channing Way.

It's designed to be accessible to all users.

Berkeley's Public Works Department says the restroom is part of the city's efforts to improve sanitation in outdoor spaces.