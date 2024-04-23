San Francisco Noe Valley residents throw party for pricey public toilet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Noe Valley neighbors threw a party for its pricey public toilet that's finally open.

The initial $1.7 million cost shocked even the most skeptical San Franciscans.

It came down significantly thanks to donations from two out-of-state companies.

"You know, this made world news so it was time to take back the narrative and if people are making fun of us, we'll make fun of us too," said Leslie Crawford who organized the event.

There were toilet-related treats for the occasion, complete with a popular emoji and a toilet tree for people to decorate.

Rec and Parks say they spent $300,000 on the toilet.

