Controversial $1.7 million SF Noe Valley toilet finally installed after multiple setbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At long last, the controversial public restroom in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood is finally being installed.

Crews recently off-loaded the toilet Thursday morning.

The Installation is the final step of a process that faced backlash over the cost, which was at $1.7 million.

The city backed away from the plan, until two out-of-state vendors offered to donate a pre-fabricated modular restroom at no cost.

Neighbors we spoke with are happy the saga is finally ending.

"I'm very excited about the new bathroom. We've been waiting for it for a while, and we're very happy to see it," said one Noe Valley resident.

"I come here almost every morning, so this has provided the entertainment for a long time. And apparently for lots of the world. Visitors from Europe come and say they know about this," said another resident.

After the delivery and install, the city will spend $300,000 to cover things like permit fees and staff time.

It should be ready to use by the end of March.

