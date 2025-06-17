Berkeley Marina plans to start charging for parking amid budget deficit

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Berkeley City Council is poised to impose parking charges in several popular parking lots at the Berkeley Marina to address budget deficits along the waterfront.

The view is stunning. The wind and fog somewhat dependable. And the parking free - until now.

On the south side of the Berkeley Marina there are three parking lots - South Cove East, South Cove West and the J/K lots - where the city is proposing to start charging $1 an hour or $6 a day. They would also offer a $500 a year waterfront pass.

It's estimated the fees would raise more than $188,000 for the Marina Fund, which oversees the marina.

The city of Berkeley facing a $1.3 million deficit this year partially due to the Doubletree Hotel no longer paying the city $82,000 a month in rent, as it too faces financial challenges.

Paul Kamen served on the waterfront commission for 20 years and is opposed to the changes.

"Parking fees at this level don't generate any revenue, especially if you have different rules for each lot," said Kamen. "I don't know what they're thinking when they plan to have a fee lot across the street from a lot with no fee. And it will mean everybody will have to park further away from the activity they're interested in."

Those who come here to sail or walk their dog, or watch the sunset, say the fees are another burden in an uncertain economy. Fees would also be charged for businesses who run camps or classes at certain areas around the marina.

"I think it's too bad it might not stay free, but I also understand there are services the marina needs to keep it clean and friendly to everybody," said Robin Harley, Berkeley resident.

The Berkeley City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday night about the proposed parking charges.