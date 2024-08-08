Teenagers in Berkeley and Oakland school districts may now vote for board members

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Berkeley and Oakland Unified School Districts announced Wednesday that teenagers aged 16 and 17 can vote for the school board.

This stems from two ballot measures: one passed in Berkeley in 2016 and another in Oakland in 2020, allowing this voting change.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters says it is ready to implement this and get those teenagers registered to vote.

"Young people are directly affected by the decisions made by their local school boards," said OUSD Board of Education President Sam Davis in a statement. "Lowering the voting age to 16 ensures that their perspectives are represented in the democratic process and will compel local politicians to address their concerns."

Students at Berkeley High School say they are excited for the future of their district.

"In this upcoming year I feel like it will be something completely different," said Aaron Drar, a rising junior. "I feel like the students can do something that wasn't given before. It will help with our voices with what we want to do education-wise."

Both school districts said they will work with their students to make sure they have all the the information they need to register. Registered students will be allowed to cast ballots in this coming election.

"We will make sure we are sharing with them information, continuing to share with them information about what is happening in our district, what is not happening in our district," said BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel. "That way, they are informed when they fill out a ballot."

City and district leaders hope this empowers the teenagers to not just be more involved in the school districts, but more involved in local politics when they turn 18.

"For the past several years, we have been working with Oakland and Alameda County and the state to put this new process in place," said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. "Now our responsibility is to let as many 16 and 17-year-olds know you can vote. You can participate."

Arreguin says having their voice in school board elections will lead to a better-run school district.

"Oftentimes, their perspectives and their needs are overlooked by politicians, when really their voice is what we need to hear, because they are the future," he said.