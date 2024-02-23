1st ever congressional primary forum hosted by high school students in Silicon Valley

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday, a group of students organized and hosted a forum for Silicon Valley's congressional race.

Three juniors from three different Bay Area high schools said this was the first congressional primary debate held by high school students.

Six candidates running to replace Representative Anna Eshoo participated.

Maulik Dhakal helped organize the forum, Dhakal is a high school junior at Los Altos High School.

"I'm surprised by how receptive the candidates have been, honestly," Dhakal said. "It's great to see that they're willing to hear young people and willing to come out for young people too."

These young students say while they may not hold a vote they hold a voice.

"We want to make sure that people are aware of who's their representative and that young people are holding them accountable because their votes, their bills, their legislation is also going to impact us," Dhakal said.

District 16 includes parts of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

The students streamed and recorded the forum on their organization's social media channel The Los Altos Institution.

Julian Hong, a junior at Palo Alto High School, was one of the moderators.

"We look at right now, some people would say it's a dreary time, but I say it's a time where our youth can really come back and take back our power," Hong said.

Hong believes one way to get more young people involved is lowering the voting age to 16.

"If we don't have a say in what our policies are why should we care," Hong said.

Travis Hodges, a junior at Monte Vista High School, hopes their involvement and effort will inspire others.

"We're really trying to send a message that anyone can do it," Hodges said. "If high school students can get involved, so can really any voter."

