Amazon Prime Day deals including tech, home and beauty

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the e-tailer's yearly sales event. The biggest sale of the year on Amazon is live now through July 11th. Each day, you can find new deals and shop limited-time 'lightning' deals throughout the event. You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop for this event, so sign up for membership to shop the sales event today.

For some of the best Prime Day 2025 deals, check out our roundup of tech, home and beauty deals that you won't want to miss.

Best tech deals

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD for $719.98(45% off)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $193.00 (45% off)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, GPS + Cellular 49mm Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case for $649.99 (20% off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $64.99 (54% off)

Best home and kitchen deals

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $81.99 (34% off)

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum, Nickel/Blue for $399.99 (30% off)

Shark Air Purifier for Home Large Room, Clean Sense Technology for $56.99 (37% off)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer for $109.99 (27% off)

Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $139.97 (30% off)

Best beauty deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects for $29.99 (35% off)

Braun Electric Shaver for $97.49 (25% off)

FOREO LUNA mini 3 for $49 (29% off)

Sunday Riley Face Oil for $28(30% off)

Best pet deals

Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Automatic Cat Litter Box for $159.99 (47% off)

Interactive Cat Toys - Retractable Wand Toy and Feather Toys Refills for $8.15 (59% off)

Comfort Expression Waterproof Orthopedic Foam Dog Beds for Extra Large Dogs for $40.60 (31% off)

Pet N Pet 1080 Counts Green Poop Bags for Dogs for $18.69 (22% off)

