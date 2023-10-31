The best luxury gifts for your loved ones this holiday season

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's never a bad idea to spoil your loved one. You'll love seeing the smile light up across their face as they react to a gift you chose for them. That said, you may be stumped shopping for someone who loves the finer things in life. To make your life easier we have rounded up some of the best luxury items to gift this holiday season. We've gathered a variety of items from the latest Apple Watch to the most dependable overnight bag from your favorite brands.

The Best Luxury Gifts

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $489.99 Shop Now

The Apple Watch never disappoints and while I've only used the Series 10 for a short period no time, I can already say I love the sleek design and advanced health features. What I love about my Apple Watch is that it has become an integral part of my fitness routine. You can't go wrong with this watch, check out these different colors and sizes as well.

Dyson Dyson Airwrap $599.99 Shop Now

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury beauty item. This curling iron was designed to curl hair that's chest-length or longer faster. What I love about this curling iron is that there are brushes to control and shape your curl which is perfect if you're prone to stubborn flyaways Whether you're preparing for a night out or a big meeting the Dyson Airwap will leave you with the gentlest, most beautiful curls

Saatva Saatva Latex Pillow $165 Shop Now

These Saatva pillows are the epitome of luxury. If you're a hot sleeper a Latex pillow naturally cools you down. Sleep is important and you are sure to get your eight hours with your head on a cloud with these plush, hotel-quality pillows.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum $79 Shop Now

This GMA-approved bestselling Drunk Elephant Day serum is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, helping limit aging and keeping your skin fresh and bright, according to the brand. This is perfect if you or someone you know struggles with stubborn dark spots or under-eye circles.

For Days For Days 8-piece Porcelain Set $135 Shop Now

The 8-piece porcelain set from For Days is my favorite luxury item: they give my fridge a calming aesthetic that motivates me to cook and create.

Amazon HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Fry Pan Set $399.99 Shop Now

Hexclad makes high-quality cookware sets and this three-piece option is just what you need to make meal prep easier.

Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 Shop Now

One of the best-selling items on Spanx, the Faux Leather Leggings is an all-weather favorite to add to your winter collection. Faux leather leggings are easy to dress up or down and still maintain an elevated look. You can get 10% off these leggings by signing up to Spanx's email.

Beis The Carry-On Roller in Atlas $218 Shop Now

The beautiful Béis pink carry-on will help complete your Barbie core aesthetic. What I love about this carry-on bag is that it has 360-degree wheels which makes going through security easy. It offers subtle hints of luxury like a cushioned handle and the interior expands up to two inches if you want to bring a little something extra back. It also comes in six other colors. Consider bundling with a Large Check-in Roller to save even more

Zappos Steve Madden Chocolate Brown Highline $100 Shop Now

A fall and winter luxury staple, the Steve Madden chocolate brown Highline suede will never go out of style and will add a touch of class to your shoe library without fully breaking the bank.

Amazon LANDON NEOPRENE CARRYALL BAG $125 Shop Now

The Dagne Dover carryall has been such a lifesaver - I can practically use it for everything with its many sizes and versatile design, be it a quick hangout or an overnight trip

Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer $449.99 Shop Now

Create your favorite recipes with this beautifully designed KitchenAid Mixer. It is built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction.

Away225 The Medium Everywhere Bag $225 Shop Now

This is my go-to bag for any short trip. With multiple sections, a shockproof laptop compartment, and a stylish design, the Everywhere Bag can absolutely get you everywhere

Cariuma Cariuma Shoes $85 Shop Now

Luxury can also be sustainable. Your favorite celebrities are rocking these fashionable, sustainable Cariumas, and you could get one too; my personal favorite is the Black Canvas Slip-On, but nothing says luxury more than the Off-White Premium Leather.

Octant Évora Octant Évora $350+ Shop Now

Gifting a vacation in Portugal might just be the best luxury gift to give to anyone. This chic hotel features five pools, spacious villas, and a nature reserve complete with treehouses, hammocks, and more. There's something for every member of the family, including breathtaking scenic trails to embark on. Don't wait - book your loved one a surprise trip now.

Gabriel & Co. 14K Gold Bujukan Bangle $1575 Shop Now

Gabriel & Co. makes beautiful gold bangles, and you can mix and match them to create a set for your loved one. This 14K option is a must and is built to match your gift receiver's exact wrist size - so they never have to worry about it falling off.

Pegasus Bundle $70 Shop now

You can create Emily Clarke's famous Le Emilia cocktail straight at home - all you need is this bundle. You'll get Pegasus Vodka and Eau d'Or Liqueur in this bundle as well as a postcard with a photo of Emila Clarke, and the exclusive recipe of this balanced cocktail.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.