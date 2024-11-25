Shop our picks for the best TikTok viral products

There are tons of products all over social media, and it can be overwhelming to sort through all the viral products out there. So whether you're looking for kitchen tools or makeup, here are some of the best top-rated TikTok viral products.

Many fashion influencers on TikTok have been referencing fleece-lined tights as their winter hack. One of the ways that they are most styled is under a short skirt with a sweater. These are super cute, as they give a sheer illusion while still keeping your legs cozy, so you don't have to sacrifice style for warmth.

If you're an ice cream lover, this viral Ninja CREAMi is for you. Some of my favorite cooking and baking creators have posted recipes to TikTok using the CREAMi, and reviewers say it's great for high-quality ice cream at home.

One of the trendiest makeup looks right now, according to TikTok, is a dewy, glossy lip, and this Laneige balm has been praised by beauty influencers for creating just that. This product is so viral that, according to the brand, one balm is sold every 6 seconds. It comes in a few different flavors, like berry, mango, peach and more, so you can purchase the one that you prefer.

Casetify phone cases are super viral; they even have style collaborations with popstar Olivia Rodrigo. This bunny design is cute and plays into another viral trend of bows, but you can choose from cases with a range of designs. Plus, Casetify is currently running a Black Friday sale.

Stanley cups have been seen not only on TikTok but all over other social media platforms. There are a ton of colors to choose from, plus even options for customization, so your Stanley shows off your personality. Stanley emphasizes the generous size, as well as the comfort-grip handle and narrow base to fit in cupholders.

The Dyson Airdrop multi-styler and dryer is regarded as one of the highest quality hair products on TikTok. Outside of social media, it also holds awards, like the Allure 2024 Best of Beauty Award. Take your hairstyling routine to the next level with this product, and save when you buy it on Amazon now, as it's currently its lowest price in 30 days.

The Oura ring is currently super viral in the health and fitness community on TikTok. According to reviewers, it's comfortable and a sleeker alternative to traditional fitness watches. The Oura ring monitors sleep, activity levels, temperature, stress, heart rate, and more, so it may be for you if you're looking to get more insights on your sleep habits and general health.

You'll see a ton of fashion influencers on TikTok with a Baggu slung on their shoulder. They're practical, stylish and one of my personal favorites. I had seen this product all over my For You Page and decided to give it a try, and it's definitely the best bag I own. You can get it in different strap sizes and styles, depending on your preferences, and it works on your shoulder or crossbody. Plus, the zippers are fun to customize with keychains if you want to add some personal flare to your bag.

Many influencers with work-from-home setups have recommended walking pads as a way to get up from your chair and give your legs some activity after sitting. Many reviewers of this Amazon's Choice treadmill state that it's great for small, compact spaces and is worth the hype. You can get it on sale now for 50% off.

