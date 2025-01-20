Biden pardons family members in final minutes of presidency

President Joe Biden issued pardons to several close family members Monday in the final minutes of his presidency.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me -- the worst kind of partisan politics," Biden wrote in a statement."Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden," he continued. "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.