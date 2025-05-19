Deputies find body of 22-year-old who went missing in California's Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. -- A man reported missing in California's Big Bear Lake over the weekend was found dead Monday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said.

Tanner Prentiss' body was found in the water near the Pine Knot Marina around 10:20 a.m. by deputies during a search for the 22-year-old, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office confirmed Prentiss was from Southern California and was a UC Santa Barbara student.

Prentiss was at the lake with a group of friends. Officials said he was last seen on Village Drive at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He was reported missing when he didn't return to the cabin.

On Monday, investigators followed up on information from people who saw Prentiss last. The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

The cause of death was not released. Officials said the coroner's office has taken over the investigation into Prentiss' death.