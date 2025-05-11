The new company sounds somewhat similar to the venture that landed Elizabeth Holmes behind bars

Partner of ex-Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes raising money for new blood-testing startup: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is raising millions of dollars for a new company that sounds somewhat similar to the venture that landed her behind bars.

Billy Evans is the father of Holmes' two children.

According to The New York Times, he's now raising money for what he calls the "future of diagnostics," a company that would test blood, saliva or urine for disease biomarkers.

That was the premise of Holmes' Silicon Valley blood-testing company Theranos.

She raised $700 million for that venture before it was exposed as fraud.

She's now serving an 11-year prison sentence in Texas.

This past week, a federal appeals court rejected a bid by her lawyers to have her conviction appeal reheard.