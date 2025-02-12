Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes opens up from prison: Here's what she's up to

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced in 2022 for defrauding investors in the former Silicon Valley blood testing startup

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes says she plans to get back into health care technology after her release from prison.

Holmes was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors in the former Palo Alto blood testing startup.

She recently did an exclusive interview with People Magazine and says she is continuing to write patents for new inventions.

Holmes earns 31 cents an hour as a re-entry clerk helping women inmates who are slated for release.

Holmes attends therapy for PTSD once a week.

"Theranos failed. But failure is not fraud," she told People.

"I'm not the same person I was back then," Holmes said, who pleaded not guilty at her trial and maintains her innocence today, albeit while vaguely acknowledging "there are things I would have done differently" on her path to lockup.

Advocating for criminal justice reform will be her life's work, she said.

Holmes is scheduled to be released from a Texas prison in 2032.