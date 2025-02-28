Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks set to perform one-night-only concert at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Two legendary performers will hit the stage at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium this fall.

On Thursday, the 49ers, Live nation and Another Planet Entertainment announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Levi's on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The concert will be Joel's first Bay Area show in 10 years -- and the first Levi's appearance for both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

"This tour has been on the road and playing several cities in 2023-2024, and I can tell you, and I can tell you we've been anxiously waiting and working really hard to bring them here," said Jodie Goodman with Live Nation.

As for tickets, a special pre-sale for Citi Card members begins Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. PT.

Sales to general public begin on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.