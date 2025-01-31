Stevie Nicks credits North Bay firefighters with saving home from Palisades Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of the music industry's biggest names united in Los Angeles on Thursday night, all to support communities impacted by the wildfires.

The FireAid benefit concert was a message of hope and raising funds to rebuild.

The event was a fully-packed night of stars, including legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. She gave a surprise shoutout to some Bay Area firefighters, though there was one small thing she did not get quite right.

"I was pretty sure as they whisked me away and evacuated me--my least favorite word now--to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked, my house would be up in flames," said Stevie Nicks, an American singer-songwriter and Pacific Palisades resident.

Nicks opened up to the crowd about her home, which was built out of wood in 1938.

"It would have set the rest of the whole street on both sides on fire," she said.

The historic fires destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures and burned over 14,000 acres, but Nicks' home was miraculously spared from the flames.

"The reason that God saved is because it was a team from Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa firefighters that saved her. And they never gave up, I have to tell you. Not just on my house, but the whole side of the mountain canyon that was coming up towards us," she said.

Nicks gave a special shoutout to Santa Rosa firefighters. Some, sitting in on the crowd.

A crew from Santa Rosa Fire Engine 1 was on a strike team sent to the Palisades.

"I'd like to dedicate this next song to all of those firefighters, because until you really see it happen, you can't believe it. You just simply cannot believe the bravery of these men, Captain Dean especially," Nicks said.

But here's the thing: a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Fire Department says, while it does have a Captain Dean, he wasn't on this fire. It was a different fire captain from their team.

The benefit concert raised more than $60 million in ticket sales and sponsorships.