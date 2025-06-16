Bing Crosby's historic Bay Area mansion sells for $25 million

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- After selling for $25 million, the historic Peninsula estate of legendary entertainer Bing Crosby now has a new owner.

The original listing price of the estate in Hillsborough was $40 million.

Crosby passed away in the 70s and his widow Katherine passed away last year.

The new owner is a Hillsborough local who realtor Jennifer Gilson said "values its legacy aesthetic and plans to thoughtfully revamp and refresh both the interior and the grounds."

The Bay Area home of legendary entertainer Bing Crosby has hit the market for the asking price of $40 million.

It was originally built in 1929 for the family that owned the famous racehorse Seabiscuit.

"There's a lot of love that has gone into this home and has continued," Gilson told ABC7 News in March.

This was the first time in more than 60 years that the home had been on the market, and it had been in the Crosby family that entire time.

Seen throughout the more than 18,000-square-foot estate are countless photographs of Crosby with family and fellow stars. Gold records and plaques are on display in his office, surrounded by walls with wood paneling from Hearst Castle. Crosby's iconic hats can be seen hanging right where we he left them.