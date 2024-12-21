Bird flu: CA health officials say overall risk to public remains low, but best to exercise caution

As more human cases of the bird flu is on the rise in California, health officials say the overall risk to the public still remains low.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California health officials updated the public Friday on the spread of bird flu around the state in a virtual news conference.

"The overall risk to the public remains low - 35 of our 36 human cases in California are the direct result of exposure to infected cattle," said Dr. Erica Pan from the California Department of Public Health.

The news conference comes just days after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over bird flu.

The virus is ravaging poultry and dairy farms around the state. It's problem health officials say they're working hard to get under control.

"The primary approach for each is a state veterinary quarantine and disease control zones to limit the movement of animals, products and equipment," said Dr. Annette Jones from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

All but one of the human cases of bird flu have been in farmworkers in California.

However, more cases are beginning to pop up across the nation of folks getting infected without having known contact with animals - a fact that's worrying many health officials.

"People might say, why is this a public health emergency in California? And the answer is very simple. We need more hands-on deck than we do right now," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Doctor Peter Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

He says even though the risk to the general population is low right now, the more the virus spreads, the higher the likelihood it will mutate to allow for person-to-person transmission.

"The virus still hasn't figured out the best way to enter out bodies. But the more transmissions you have, at some point it'll figure it out," said Chin-Hong.

And with the virus showing no signs of slowing down, Doctor Chin-Hong says he's also encouraging people to stay from fads like drinking raw milk.

"The risk is changing. It's not the same as a month ago or six months ago. And generally yes, it's a little risky," said Chin-Hong.

In total, 5,000 people in California have been monitored for possible bird flu exposure.