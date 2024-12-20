Oakland Zoo taking action to prevent bird flu, vaccinating California Condors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On the heels of California declaring a state of emergency over the spread of bird flu, there are new questions and concerns over keeping not only people safe, but wildlife and endangered species.

"We test all our own birds regularly if they're sick," said Alex Herman, Vice President of Veterinary Services at the Oakland Zoo. "So far since the beginning of HPAI a few years ago we haven't had a single bird here, but we do a lot of work, a lot of due diligence, there's a lot of biosecurity in place."

Bird flu is spreading rapidly across California's dairy farms, infecting herds and causing illness across the nation, and now concern is spreading across the nation's zoos. The Oakland Zoo is putting into action its preparedness plan, which runs on a scale of 1 through 4.

"When we hit the higher levels like with more recent cases in the inner Bay Area picking up over the past couple of months, we've moved from what we call Level 2 to Level 3," said Herman. "We do footbaths, and feeding strategies, to minimize exposure to wild birds."

They're also working closely with others in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"It's Lindsey Wildlife Experience. It's the USDA, really working together, International Bird Rescue, all talking to each other, sharing information on what we're seeing as this outbreak progresses and really ebbs and flows," said Herman.

Herman noted that the California Condors are top of mind.

"The USDA did approve a vaccine for HPAI for California Condors as a critically endangered species, so of course our five condors here at the zoo are vaccinated for HPAI."

With that emergency approval from the USDA, they're taking the vaccine beyond zoo borders.

"We're supporting the Yurok site, Ventana Big Sur site, and the Pinnacles sites," said Herman. "We've been going out in the field working with a biologist and vaccinating in those areas as well."

While the zoo has implemented these protective measures, Herman made clear that it is still a safe place to visit.

"We have a full-service 17,000-square-foot veterinary hospital, so any sick animal is treated right away," he said. "So, I think I can say with confidence there is no risk to the public from birds here on the campus of the Oakland Zoo."