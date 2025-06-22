At least 6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe during large swells, storm

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least six people are dead and two others are missing after the boat they were on capsized during a storm that produced large swells on Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews responded to D.L. Bliss State Park around 3 p.m. for reports of 10 people in the water after their 27-foot gold Chris-Craft overturned in six to eight-foot swells.

The Coast Guard says at least six people are dead, two were taken to the hospital, and two are still missing.

The condition of those taken to a local hospital is unknown at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.