Bodycam, drone video show moments during fatal South SF police shootout with suspect

New police bodycam video has been released showing the moments during a South San Francisco shootout on April 28 that left a gunman dead.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- New police bodycam video has been released showing the moments during a South San Francisco shootout on April 28 that left a gunman dead.

During the incident, that man fired more than 60 shots at both neighbors and officers. Neighbors said it all started over a dispute about a tree hanging over into his yard that he cut back.

It happened in the Winston Manor neighborhood on Arroyo Drive.

South San Francisco officers can be heard in the bodycam video moments before the shootout.

A South San Francisco man was killed by police after he fired at them, also injuring a neighbor, and one resident says it started over a tree dispute.

"Okay, someone coming out," an officer said. "That's a shotgun! Drop it! He's behind the bush. Drop it! Drop the gun. He's behind the bush!"

In the video, at least 15 gunshots can then be heard.

The gunman, identified as Brian Montana, was seen on police drone video as he fired shots at officers from behind bushes in the South San Francisco neighborhood.

The neighbors were the ones who called authorities to the scene.

"Our neighbor is like pointing a gun at my husband outside," said one woman to a police dispatcher.

Photos released by police of the home that Montana fired into show bullet holes in the front door and windows. Two people were injured but are going to be okay.

Montana was shot and killed by officers a short time later.

"There he is. Can I take it?" asked an officer on bodycam video before shots were fired.

Numerous community meetings have been held concerning the shooting, and one neighbor Thursday night wanted to thank officers at the department.

"To express a bit of support for the police, couple of cops took the brunt of the fire there," said Joe Murphy, who heard the gunshots.

Others want answers as to why this happened. Not only this shootout, but a separate case Wednesday night where officers shot and killed another man.

"We can't make this a common practice. This is not the norm. We have two people who died!" said Fionnola Villamejor.

Police Chief Scott Campbell answered questions about the April 28 incident earlier this week.

"If an individual is actively trying to kill one of my police officers or a community member, than we are going to meet that challenge with a firearm because we need to isolate that threat immediately," said Chief Campbell.

The chief says Montana fired a total of 62 shots at neighbors and police. He says two officers returned fire with a total of 10 shots.

The full bodycam video was shown during this South San Francisco community meeting earlier this week: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnwRsYwAJrU &list=PLvwOjpwL-DHAeP2z3lFeRKce6lq5Xjb81 &index=15