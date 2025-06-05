'Bouquets to Arts' exhibit takes over two San Francisco museums

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's iconic Legion of Honor is exploding in color. Floral designers are transforming the classical halls as part of an expanded "Bouquets to Art" exhibit, typically held across the park at the city's de Young museum. Raul Duenas is designer in charge and says the location is like having a second canvass.

"So being in this museum, that is such an iconic place for the San Francisco, for the city. It's a huge opportunity - new art too - to play with some demonstrations and just also just the architecture. It's a masterpiece," says Duenas

The exhibit challenges arrangers to mirror a specific work of art with a floral arrangement.

For Vanessa Marlin, it's a classical portrait of the Sleeping Venus. She says her first idea was to bring in live models and decorate them with flowers. But practicality won out.

"Instead, I went to the Bloomingdales clearance sale, and they had dozens and dozens of mannequins, and I just picked one out that I thought would be, appropriate for this piece. And as you can see, it turned out pretty well," says Marlin.

And from dangling pearls capturing the elegance of a formal portrait, to a cupid's arrow mirroring a classic romance, the designers find unique devices to re-tell the artist's story.

"So my inspiration for this one is like, what do you do for love? You change yourself and to be part of it so he can win the girl's heart," says creator Nona Tai.

Organizers decided to expand this year's Bouquets to Art to help celebrate the Legions 100th anniversary. Meanwhile, on the other side of Golden Gate Park at the de Young Museum, exhibitors were busy splashing colors to interpret more modern pieces as well. Arranger Leslie Kaye says she chose the DeYoung, in part, because she was more familiar with the paintings. But she believes having both museums exhibiting at once, is an opportunity for an army of floral artists to make history.

"This has taken over everyone's life," says Kaye laughing. "But it's really cool because, I mean the Legion of Honor is so gorgeous and it's the 100th anniversary, so I think it's really special that we're there this year."

And allowing visitors to experience a stunning art form in full bloom. The Bouquets to Art exhibit and Gala are typically one of the biggest fund raisers of the ear for the fine arts museums of San Francisco. Visitors can book tickets to see both exhibits on the same day.