Ring camera video shows creepy encounter with 'Box Demon'

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 4:24PM
Police searching for Box Demon after creepy encounter in North York, Pa.
Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves The Box Demon.

NORTH YORK, Pa. -- An individual in disguise is giving creepy clowns a run for their money.

The stranger encounter was captured on a Ring camera in Central Pennsylvania.

In the video, the person identifies themselves as "the Box Demon" in North York Borough in York County on Tuesday.

The suspicious person wore a homemade paper-plate mask and was carrying an empty box. The person left the packaging on the porch and walked away.

Northern York County Regional Police Department

On Wednesday morning, police said the person behind the "Box Demon" mask had been identified.

Officials say they have spoken to this person, as well as the homeowner, adding that there are no public safety concerns.

