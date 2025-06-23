'T-Boy Wrestling' celebrates transgender men at packed Oakland venue

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrating Pride takes on many forms, not just the parade.

The sound of victory rang from inside the ring and out Saturday as a group of transgender wrestlers and their fans packed into an Oakland venue.

"T-Boy Wrestling" was created by the founders of Trans Dudes of LA, a social group for transgender men.

"I founded this with my collaborator Adam Bandrowski as a way to really just bring trans men together and give them the space, both in sports and performance, to express their point of view from the trans masculine person perspective, which you know, is typically left out of the conversation," said T-Boy Wrestling Co-Creator Mich Miller.

