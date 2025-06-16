ABC7 is the only place were you can watch SF's Pride Parade

2025 San Francisco Pride Parade: Here's how to watch, what to know before you go

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 55th annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which takes place on Sunday, June 29. This year's theme is "Queer Joy is Resistance."

Here's what to know:

Parade Route

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 a.m. It went along Market Street and ends at 8th Street.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed Thursday:

Grove between Polk and Larkin

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday:

Polk between McAllister and Grove

Larkin between McAllister and Market

Fulton between Hyde and Larkin

Grand Marshals and Entertainment

Emmy award winner and former writer for "Saturday Night Live" Harper Steele was named the Celebrity Grand Marshal for the 2025 SF Pride Parade.

"Harper's story is one of authenticity, imagination, and connection - all values that resonate most deeply with our community. Her visibility and vulnerability are a powerful reminder that queer people can and must be celebrated in every context, including in media and entertainment." said Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

In addition to the Celebrity Grand Marshal, SF Pride named six other people and organizations as Community Grand Marshals:

Jahnell Butler with the SF Community Health Center



Jessy Ruiz with the San Francisco Immigrant Rights Commission



Dr. Tyler Termeer with the SF AIDS Foundation



Activist Tita Aida



Kenan Arun with the LGBT Asylum Project



San Francisco Community Health Center, the organization chosen by the public

Events

Jun 18: SF Pride Kickoff Party

Jun 21: Gay Men's Chorus Pride Concert

Jun 24: Threads of Pride

Jun 26: SF Pride Block Party

Jun 26: Human Rights Summit

Jun 26: SF Opera Pride Concert

Jun 28: Pride for Breakfast

June 28: SF Pride Civic Center Celebration Saturday

Jun 29: 55th Annual SF Pride Parade

Jun 29: SF Pride Celebration Sunday

Jun 29: Party at City Hall

Jun 29: Pride Rollerdisco by Folsom Street & Brian Kent Productions

Go here for a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.

Tickets

Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration is free and open to all ages.

Accessibility

San Francisco Pride is committed to making the annual celebration and parade accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities. A range of accommodations - including a viewing area and audio description of the parade - are being offered to ensure the event is accessible to everyone.

Go here to learn all about SF Pride's efforts to make the parade and celebration accessible to all.

Transit

Transit agencies will offer extra services on Sunday for the parade.

BART opened at 8 a.m. and ran a 5-line service every five minutes through San Francisco.

Caltrain operate four northbound special event trains departing from San Jose Diridon station that started at 8:10 a.m.

And SF Bay Ferry had extra service. The first Vallejo ferry departed at 8:15 a.m., while the first Oakland and Alameda ferries departed at 8:30 a.m.

Go here to learn about the various public transportation options.

