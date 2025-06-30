SF Pride Parade brings joy to community, resistance against anti-trans movement

San Francisco Pride celebrated 55 years with its legendary parade down Market Street. This year, activism and resistance took center stage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The largest Pride celebration in the country is delivering on a promise of love, equality and inclusion.

San Francisco Pride is celebrating 55 years. That includes a legendary parade down Market Street. This year, activism and resistance took center stage.

Pride was on the move down Market Street Sunday. The parade, a true San Francisco original. It's a day to celebrate exactly who you are.

"It means equality for everyone, we have the right to love who we love, love has no boundaries for anyone," said Reese Hendricks from Montana.

This year, there was pride and protest. With transgender rights under attack nationally, there was increased pushback and resistance.

"This year, Pride is about celebration, and it's about protest -- everything that's happening across the country, taking away our human rights," said transgender rights activist, Honey Mahogany.

"The reason we have Pride is because it was a resistance against police brutality between trans and queer people. They had a right to fight for their rights to exist," said Shane Zaldivar from San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives.

Daniel Lurie was celebrating his first Pride as San Francisco mayor.

"We're showing the world what it means to take care of each other, to look out for each other, to give everybody hope. These are some dark times, but not here in San Francisco. We're going to show people the light here in San Francisco," Lurie said.

There are big wins to celebrate, such as a decade of marriage equality.

"Our love is legal from coast to coast, the 10-year anniversary of nationwide marriage equality, we are marching forward and never going back," said Stuart Gafney.

"There's no discrimination. Every single person is welcome at Pride," said Liv Heglie from Orinda.

An all-inclusive party for all.

