PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 3:32PM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud once again to sponsor the 55th annual San Francisco Pride Parade. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day.

WATCH: 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

