Pink Triangle celebrates 30 years of Pride on San Francisco's Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A symbol of Pride and resistance returned to San Francisco.

The giant Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks was installed by hundreds of volunteers early Saturday, marking the start of Pride Month. Volunteers and organizers say the iconic symbol has greater meaning this year, with LGBTQ+ rights under attack by the Trump Administration.

More than 700 volunteers showed up at dawn with hammers to create something amazing on Twin Peaks.

"Even though I'm standing on the side of the hill, trying to hammer down the tarps, struggling but having a good time, because we're all doing it together," said volunteer Troy Burnet.

It's the 30th year for the Iconic pink triangle. The giant 250-foot symbol is part beacon, part educational tool.

"There's no room for subtlety during Pride Month. We want people to see it from the freeways and to be curious and ask what it is," said Pink Triangle Co-founder Patrick Carney.

The Pink Triangle was once used by the Nazi's to identify LGBTQ+ individuals in concentration camps. It's now been reclaimed.

"Blessed be this Pink Triangle, a symbol of hate and fear, transformed into a symbol of Pride and power," said one speaker.

With LGBTQ+ rights under attack from the Trump Administration and states, many believe Pride is taking on a new meaning this year: resistance.

"This year, as we face a national rise of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, the Pink Triangle takes on an even deeper meaning. It reminds us silence is not an option. San Francisco must be loud and lead with action and pride," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"During this Pride season, we acknowledge the history of the triangle, and we rise up and fight back," said activist Honey Mahogany.

It's hard to believe this symbol began with an act of civil disobedience 30 years ago.

"We put it up in the dead of night, so we wouldn't be arrested," Carney said.

From renegade act to a beloved mainstream symbol, the Pink Triangle will stay on Twin Peaks during June Pride Month.