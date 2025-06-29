'Queer Joy Is Resistance': 55th SF Pride weekend kicks off with love, representation and parties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The nation's largest Pride celebration is off and running this weekend. San Francisco Pride is celebrating 55 years of love, equality and inclusion.

Thousands are living their best authentic lives this weekend. It's what Pride is all about.

"Pride means to me, representation," said Dylan Perez.

Perez, from San Jose, is celebrating the San Francisco Pride Festival with his biggest allies.

"I'm here with my parents. They support me. I've been out for a long time. I'm gay. This is the first time I've been to Pride, so happy to see so many people supporting the community," Perez said.

There's something to cheer about for sure, even in a year when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack by the Trump Administration. This year's Pride theme is "Queer Joy is Resistance."

"Pride means a lot for us this year, because with the state of the country, we need to come together. I said this morning, nothing is going to steal our joy today," said Tony White from San Francisco.

The San Francisco Pride Festival has always been free and organizers hope to keep it that way, but donations are needed to keep the party going next year.

"To help keep Pride going, we want to make sure we keep Pride safe for everyone, so these donations really, really, really help," said Cream, SF Pride volunteer and drag performer.

Earlier, members of Different Spokes San Francisco were celebrating with a Pride Ride from Golden Gate Park.

"There's a large community of cyclists, LGBTQ cyclists. We wanted to have a ride and bring people to the city," said Jeff Mishler from Different Spokes San Francisco.

On Market Street, there was a large police presence and barricades getting ready for Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade, where hundreds of thousands are expected.

The message to everyone attending...

"We want you to be who you are and love who you are in this city. That's our value. We want to send a clear message we still have that value," said Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride executive director.