SF's Trans March attendees advocate for safer world amid rising fears with Trump Administration

"We deserve the same rights as everybody because we humans, we all have a heart."

Ahead of all the San Francisco Pride celebrations this weekend, people gathered in downtown San Francisco for the annual Trans March advocating for a safer and more loving world for transgender people.

Ahead of all the San Francisco Pride celebrations this weekend, people gathered in downtown San Francisco for the annual Trans March advocating for a safer and more loving world for transgender people.

Ahead of all the San Francisco Pride celebrations this weekend, people gathered in downtown San Francisco for the annual Trans March advocating for a safer and more loving world for transgender people.

Ahead of all the San Francisco Pride celebrations this weekend, people gathered in downtown San Francisco for the annual Trans March advocating for a safer and more loving world for transgender people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ahead of all the San Francisco Pride celebrations this weekend, people gathered in downtown San Francisco for the annual Trans March advocating for a safer and more loving world for transgender people.

Organizers say this year's march and celebration feel more important than ever with a clear message.

MORE: 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade: Here's how to watch, what to know before you go

"I'm with my people, with my trans folks supporting us. There was just no executive order to get rid of us. And we're not going away," said Sabrina Naves, Trans March participant.

Thousands made their way from Dolores Park to San Francisco's city hall Friday afternoon.

"There's a lot of love. A lot of people are grooving and getting along," said Naves. "You know, this is what it's about. You know, this is all we want to be able to do this. Don't think this is too much to ask."

MORE: San Francisco kicks off Pride weekend with dozens of events

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

"I think it's a really clear message that we're here, this is who we are. This community is not going away. It's strong. It's joyful and it's defiant," said Kira Findling, Berkeley resident.

"This year it's more important than ever to kind of come out and show support and show that we're here, and reminding people we're not going anywhere," said Jason Ewbank from Fairfax.

RELATED: City leaders urge public to celebrate SF Pride responsibly as it gears up for weekend festivities

This year's march comes amid rising fears over the Trump Administration's attacks on the transgender community, in particular transgender children.

"I'm a trans therapist supporting trans youth and families. And my wife is a medical provider supporting trans youth," said Sky Apriletti, Oakland resident.

MORE: Trump administration removing 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth in July

"We're definitely seeing an uptick in Trauma, anxiety, and depression, not only in trans youth, but in their families. Now more than ever, we need to come together. Trans people have always existed. We're still going to. We deserve joy, just like anyone else does," Apriletti added.

"We deserve the same rights as everybody because we humans, we all have a heart," Melissa Gutierrez, Trans participant.