San Francisco kicks off Pride weekend with dozens of events

The highlight of the weekend will be Sunday's parade

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With a kiss and an "I do," LGBTQ+ couples lined up to get married at San Francisco City Hall Friday.

"We feel great. Elated!" said Neil Sharp.

2025 San Francisco Pride Parade: Here's how to watch, what to know before you go

Sharp and his now husband Steve Hardy were one of two couples to be married by Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The couple has been together eight years and chose this Pride weekend specifically to be their wedding date.

"We met online at a time when I think both of us had actually given up on the idea that we would actually meet our life's partner. And from the very first meeting it became very clear that our lives were meant to be intertwined," Sharp said.

Mayor Lurie says the city has been preparing for Pride festivities for months and is ready to welcome thousands of people.

He tells us he wants San Francisco to remain a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's true every single day. It was true when Harvey Milk stood up and gave people hope. It's true today, and it's going to be true years from now," said Lurie.

VIDEO: Talking with the Prop 8 plaintiffs about 10 years of marriage equality

Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo discuss the anniversary, and the importance of pride to the LGBTQ+ community

On the streets of the city, the anticipation for one of the biggest weekends in San Francisco could be felt everywhere.

But perhaps nowhere was that more true than in the Castro.

"Oh I feel excitement here all the time. Just look around!" said Michael May.

The highlight of the weekend will be Sunday's parade.

San Francisco Pride executive director Suzanne Ford says this year's theme is 'Queer Joy is Resistance.'

RELATED: City leaders urge public to celebrate SF Pride responsibly as it gears up for weekend festivities

"They are feeling it, and they are frightened. I think, quite frankly, they're a little paralyzed," she said.

Ford says the LGBTQ+ community is facing increasing hostility.

Fending off attacks from some politicians, as well as from those trying to take away hard fought for rights.

That's why Ford says it's more important than ever for people to come out this year and celebrate Pride.

"We are not going to allow the people who are standing in opposition to LGBTQ rights to take our joy away," she said.