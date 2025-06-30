24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Here's the best of 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade: Video

ByLeonard Torres KGO logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 4:02AM
Here's the best of 2025 SF Pride Parade: Video
If you missed any of the excitement from Sunday's 2025 SF Pride Parade, here are some of the highlights.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 55th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade is a wrap. Thousands flocked to the city to celebrate love and equality and support the LGBTQ+ community.

ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 55th annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 29.

RELATED: SF Pride Parade brings joy to community, resistance against anti-trans movement

This year's theme was "Queer Joy is Resistance," in response to ongoing legislations attacking the LGBTQ+ community and transgender rights.

Didn't get a chance to catch Sunday's parade? Watch highlights of some of the best moments in the video above.

Want to experience it again? Watch the full parade here.

