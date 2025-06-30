Here's the best of 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade: Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 55th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade is a wrap. Thousands flocked to the city to celebrate love and equality and support the LGBTQ+ community.
ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 55th annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 29.
This year's theme was "Queer Joy is Resistance," in response to ongoing legislations attacking the LGBTQ+ community and transgender rights.
Didn't get a chance to catch Sunday's parade? Watch highlights of some of the best moments in the video above.
Want to experience it again? Watch the full parade here.