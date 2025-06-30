SF Pride weekend closes with rainbow lasers lighting up city, message of hope in fight for equality

As Pride weekend in San Francisco comes to a close, many reflected on ongoing fight for human rights and equality ahead.

As Pride weekend in San Francisco comes to a close, many reflected on ongoing fight for human rights and equality ahead.

As Pride weekend in San Francisco comes to a close, many reflected on ongoing fight for human rights and equality ahead.

As Pride weekend in San Francisco comes to a close, many reflected on ongoing fight for human rights and equality ahead.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride weekend attracts millions of people to the city in one of the largest annual LGBTQ events in the world.

As the party wrapped up Sunday night, many are holding on to what San Francisco symbolizes in the fight for equality.

As night fell on San Francisco, Pride weekend came to end with rainbow lasers over Market Street.

"This is magnificent! This is community-orientated. Fun to see everybody out here, be a part of the rainbow lights, helping them refract with these bubbles. It's just amazing. It really fills my heart," said Mico Veloria.

RELATED: SF Pride Parade brings joy to community, resistance against anti-trans movement

"The lights are fantastic. It is the heart, spirit and soul of San Francisco, shining right through the center of the city," said Ben Davis, who was dressed in yellow, saying it t is a symbol of hope.

Hours earlier, the Pride Parade passed through Market Street. In the afternoon, the party continued at Civic Center. Thousands came out for music, food, fun and community.

"The parade was amazing. Security was good. Just great as a whole," saif Gina Trent, who lives in Walnut Creek.

Trent came out from Walnut Creek, wanting to celebrate with her sister, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community. She said the day was more than just a big party.

"I think it's important to remember that Pride started as a protest, and to always hold that in your mind. It's not all about fun. It's fighting for our rights," Trent said.

WATCH: 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7

That was sentiment shared by many. With attacks on DEI, corporate sponsors dropping out of the parade and rollbacks on policies and legislation related to hard-won LBGTQ+ rights, "resistance" was a big theme this year.

"We need to come out and support our allies and communities right now, to let them know that we belong here. And that their dignity and their lives matter," said Ayo Banjo, who lives in Santa Cruz.

Folks like Tess Davo say that cities like San Francisco play a part -- not just in creating a safe space, but a place where others come and turn to for hope.

"I think especially in the social climate that we are living in right now, utilizing joy as a resistance is really, really important," Davo said. "I am happy that we are able to do this, and I feel blessed to live in San Francisco, where there is a space for us to create this community and use joy as a resistance in this way."

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share