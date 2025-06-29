San Francisco's Dyke March draws thousands to the streets after 6-year hiatus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of Pride weekend's traditions made its long-awaited return Saturday evening.

With the turning of the throttle, and roaring of multiple motorcycles, San Francisco's Dyke March was back after a six-year hiatus. The last time the Dyke March was held was before the pandemic.

"We're making ourselves visible, so that people see that I'm just somebody's daughter, I'm somebody's sister, and I'm just in love with another woman," said Linda Jo Morton with the Soul Fire Dyke Motorcycle Club.

Thousands took to the streets Saturday evening, marching from Dolores Park to the Castro and back.

"I needed the love. I needed the laughs. It's been a really weird, emotional time for myself and the world. And I needed this happiness," said Nava Rosenthal. "I was so excited to experience that last year, and I didn't. So, this is just so exciting."

"I'm 65 years old. I have marched in the streets for just about everything having to do with women, being gay, being a woman of color, being, you know, an immigrant. And it's really important that we all show up for each other," said Tessa Springer.

The march is making its comeback amid President Donald Trump's ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

"All our rights are being, you know, threatened at this point," Springer said. "And as long as I have energy in my body, I'm going to be in the streets standing up for what I feel is fair, right and just."