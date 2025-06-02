Frameline Film Festival in Bay Area treats viewers to the best of LGBTQ+ media

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year in June, Frameline holds the largest and longest-running queer film festival in the world.

"You come out, you see people in line, you share an experience with each other and then you have conversations," said Allegra Madsen, executive director of Frameline. "I always call it my 'gay Christmas.'"

From June 18-28, Frameline will be presenting nearly 150 films from around the world, all through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community. They expect over 60,000 people to attend this year's event.

"It's more than just the storytelling," said Matthew Ramsey, director of partnerships with Frameline. "The storytelling is crucial, but it's also the opportunity for us to come together during times that are challenging as well as to celebrate and bring joy."

The festival gives people within the LGBTQ+ community the chance to see themselves represented in film and media, while also providing an opportunity for allies to gain perspective.

"The mission of the organization to change the world through the power of queer cinema," said Madsen. "We also have programs all year round to support the development of artists and queer filmmakers and queer storytelling."

This year's "First Friday" film features "Heightened Scrutiny," which follows Chase Strangio, an ACLU attorney and the first trans person to argue before the Supreme Court to try and overturn Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

"I believe that film is why we need to be having these conversations," said Madsen. "We need to talk to each other and understand what every one of our letters in the LGBTQ acronym stands for. We need to understand our experiences."

"Heightened Scrutiny's" showing will be part of Frameline's "Pay it Forward" campaign, allowing trans and non-binary folks to attend the screening for free.

"We want to ensure that everybody who wants to be there, who wants to experience the community, see the film, can be there," said Ramsey. "So, we're asking all of our patrons and supporters to not just buy tickets for themselves, but also buy tickets for trans, non-binary folks, so we can ensure that everybody is able to be in attendance."

"If you don't see yourself (in media) it's hard to imagine what your possible futures can be," said Madsen. "I think it is incredibly important for everyone to be able to see themselves represented on screen and in media. In a way that feels authentic and speaks to real, lived experiences."

For more information about Frameline and a schedule of events for Frameline49, click here.