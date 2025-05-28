SF Pride sees some corporate sponsors return, but still warns of funding shortfall

Even with the return of some corporate sponsorships, San Francisco Pride is still in need of funding ahead of this year's celebrations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just weeks away from San Francisco Pride celebrations, the show will go on despite losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in corporate sponsorships.

"We are going to get to the event. We are going to have the event," said Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride executive director.

In April, SF Pride announced that five long-term partner companies pulled out of this year, some of which have since returned.

"People like Benefit Cosmetics, La Crema, and we are talking with another company that dropped out," said Ford, noting local companies have stepped up. "St. Francis Foundation, The San Francisco Foundation, SFO is a new sponsor, Levis returned after a two-year absence," said Ford, noting the organization is still roughly $200,000 short in funding.

"I think the real question now is with fundraising, is what shape are we going to be in on the other side, and will we be able to sustain the organization and start planning for 2026," said Ford.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and a lot of fear about how many organizations and community groups are going to survive during these times," said Jorge Reyes Salinas, communications director of Equality California, noting LGBTQ+ organizations are not only grappling with the Trump Administration's cuts, but Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed budget also slashes over $31 million from LGBTQ+ programs.

"This is not the time to be silent, whether you can support with small dollars, every dollar counts, but if you cannot, it's calling your representatives, making sure your voices are heard," he said.

"If we have a very successful event and if people come out to support SF Pride, we're going to be okay," said Ford. "If every person who comes to the celebration just gives $10, we'll be well-positioned for next year."

Donations can also be made online by going to San Francisco Pride's website here.