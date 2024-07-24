Whale capsizes boat, tosses passengers overboard into ocean in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- An amazing and frightening wildlife moment was caught on camera Tuesday.

A whale suddenly breached the ocean's surface and slammed into a boat, causing it to capsize.

At least two passengers on the boat were tossed into the ocean.

It happened off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A teen from Maine was fishing nearby with his older brother at the time of the incident.

16-year-old Colin Yagar happened to be filming the water when the whale breached.

No one was injured in the incident.