Whale capsizes boat, tosses passengers overboard into ocean in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- An amazing and frightening wildlife moment was caught on camera Tuesday.
A whale suddenly breached the ocean's surface and slammed into a boat, causing it to capsize.
At least two passengers on the boat were tossed into the ocean.
It happened off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
A teen from Maine was fishing nearby with his older brother at the time of the incident.
16-year-old Colin Yagar happened to be filming the water when the whale breached.
No one was injured in the incident.