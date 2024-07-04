Buddy Hield joining Warriors in sign-and-trade deal for 2 years, $21M, ESPN sources say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sources tell ESPN that free agent Buddy Hield is joining the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal for two years and $21 million guaranteed.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted to X Thursday morning that Hield gets $18 million in the first two years with a $3 million partial guarantee in the third year and a player option on the non-guaranteed fourth year.

The Warriors will also send the Philadelphia 76ers a 2031 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks.

This comes after Klay Thompson's departure from the Dubs. He signed a three-year, $50 million deal that includes a player option with the Mavericks earlier this week.

