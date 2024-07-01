Klay Thompson to join Mavericks on 3-year, $50M deal, ESPN sources say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal that includes a player option, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson's move to Dallas comes as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that'll also send Mavericks guard Josh Green to Charlotte.

Thompson, 34, is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and has formed what unequivocally is the best shooting backcourt in the history of the sport alongside Stephen Curry for the past decade-plus with the Golden State Warriors.

A five-time All-Star, Thompson's played a key role on all four NBA title teams for Golden State over the past decade and has had several legendary postseason performances for the Warriors over their dynastic run.

Before hitting free agency, Thompson was the second-longest tenured player with his current team (since 2011), behind only Curry.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points and shot 38.7% from 3-point range on nine attempts per game this past year while coming off the bench in 14 games for the first time since his rookie year. He admitted during the season that the reduced role was hard to deal with, although he did seem to thrive in it - posting better numbers on better efficiency when coming off the bench.

Thompson recovered from missing two entire seasons with a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles tendon to again become a productive player each of the past three seasons, including playing 77 games this past year. He remains an elite shooter, canning 219 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last season - second most in the NBA.

The Warriors wished Thompson well in a statement Monday, saying they look forward to retiring his No. 11 jersey.

"The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized," the statement read. "His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career.

"Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty -- himself included.

"We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written."

