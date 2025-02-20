CAIR labels Stanford a 'hostile campus' for stance on pro-Palestinian protests

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations of the San Francisco Bay Area has designated Stanford University as a "hostile campus" due to reported negative treatment of students with pro-Palestinian views.

When it comes to social justice, many believe silence is violence. But some students at Stanford fear speaking up.

"Students are afraid to hang a Palestinian flag out the window of their dorm room, to attend protests, to even speak about Palestine in class, to wear keffiyehs in class or out and about in the cafe from fear of repression and suspension," student German Raphael Gonzalez said.

Now, CAIR-SFBA is taking action against what it calls suppression of and retaliation against pro-Palestinian views.

"Our designation of Stanford University as a hostile campus today is about holding the institution accountable to its purported commitment to freedom of expression, so that students and staff who speak out against genocide are protected and treated fairly," CAIR-SFBA civil rights managing attorney Jeffrey Wang said.

CAIR has designated more than a dozen campuses nationwide as hostile.

A Stanford University spokesperson told us in a statement that policies are viewpoint-neutral in an attempt to protect the community and freedom of expression:

"Our policies are viewpoint-neutral and seek to protect the freedom of expression of all members of our community, to protect the rights of others in our community, and to prevent disruption of the university's operations. Details are at https://freespeech.stanford.edu. Our student conduct process has been initiated in cases where there have been disruptions of university operations, including the takeover of university buildings last year, and other violations of the time, place, and manner rules we have in place consistent with the First Amendment."

After being suspended last year, Raphael Gonzalez sees it differently.

"For a University that has spent every day of this genocide begging their students to allow due-process to take its course when it comes to divestment, it was more than evident that they are willing to suspend due-process when it came to students who supported said divestment," Raphael Gonzalez said. "And it is because the issue at hand is Palestine."

Clinical Researcher Eman says she dreamed of researching at Stanford Healthcare because of their message that health is a human right. But she says that message and her hopes for this university has been shattered.

"I came to Stanford to advance human health, but I'm constantly reminded that my humanity is conditional," Eman said. "Stanford's indifference to the harassment we face sends a chilling message, that Muslim, Palestinian and pro-Palestine students do not deserve the same protection as others."