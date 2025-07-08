California won't agree to Trump's demand to ban trans athletes from school sports: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California will reportedly not agree with the Trump administration to ban transgender athletes from competing on teams that match their gender identity.

According to an email posted by Representative Kevin Kiley, the California Department of Education informed the Federal Department of Education of its decision Monday.

The agreement would have required stripping transgender athletes of their medals and apologize to cisgender athletes who lost to trans athletes.

According to the Chronicle, the state's decision will likely trigger a lawsuit by the federal government.