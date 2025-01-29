Amber Alert issued for 2 children after mother found dead in CA home, officials say

An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday.

HANFORD, Calif. -- An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford, California on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound in a home near Fourth Place and Orchard Drive.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the woman's daughters, 2-year-old Alana and 3-year-old Arya, were taken from the home by their father, Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, 23.

Officials say Maldonado-Cruz, who is a suspect in the shooting, left the home around 1 a.m. in a grey-colored 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license #8LZD084.

Maldonado-Cruz is described as five-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with black hair and eyes.

Photo of Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz provided by the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities describe Arya as three feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Alana is described as two-foot-five, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators say Maldonado-Cruz is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Maldonado-Cruz's whereabouts is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-2720.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling (559) 852-4554.