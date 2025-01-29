24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Amber Alert issued for 2 children after mother found dead in CA home, officials say

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 4:42PM
HANFORD, Calif. -- An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford, California on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound in a home near Fourth Place and Orchard Drive.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the woman's daughters, 2-year-old Alana and 3-year-old Arya, were taken from the home by their father, Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, 23.

Officials say Maldonado-Cruz, who is a suspect in the shooting, left the home around 1 a.m. in a grey-colored 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license #8LZD084.

Maldonado-Cruz is described as five-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with black hair and eyes.

Photo of Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz provided by the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities describe Arya as three feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Alana is described as two-foot-five, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators say Maldonado-Cruz is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Maldonado-Cruz's whereabouts is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-2720.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling (559) 852-4554.

