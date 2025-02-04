California bill aims to crack down on illegal street vending in San Francisco

San Francisco leaders are pushing for tougher penalties for the resale of stolen goods through a revived proposal in the California State Legislature.

San Francisco leaders are pushing for tougher penalties for the resale of stolen goods through a revived proposal in the California State Legislature.

San Francisco leaders are pushing for tougher penalties for the resale of stolen goods through a revived proposal in the California State Legislature.

San Francisco leaders are pushing for tougher penalties for the resale of stolen goods through a revived proposal in the California State Legislature.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's elected officials are pushing for tougher penalties for the resale of stolen goods through a revived proposal in the California State Legislature.

Mayor Daniel Lurie is collaborating with state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on a bill that would increase penalties for those involved in illegal fencing operations, which is when stolen merchandise is later resold for a profit. The measure targets the growing problem of vendors reselling stolen goods on the sidewalks of San Francisco, particularly in the Mission District and South of Market areas.

Elected officials said the issue is partly an unintended consequence of a 2018 California law that decriminalized street vending. While the intent was to protect vendors, it has inadvertently made it easier for fencers to operate. Leaders said the combination of illegal vending, open-air drug use, and homelessness in certain parts of the city has created a chaotic ecosystem fueling other issues like the city's fentanyl crisis.

MORE: New bill could allow SFPD to cite people for selling stolen items on streets

Rodrigo Lopez, president of the Mission Street Vendors Association, said illegal street vendors poses a threat to businesses and public safety.

"We don't feel safe doing this work on the streets today," he said.

Wiener - who is resurrecting his previous attempt to address the issue - said illegal fencing operations have become "increasingly disruptive."

The proposed law would specifically target individuals selling frequently stolen items on the street without proof of purchase or a proper permit. The legislation would empower police to issue tickets to violators, with repeat offenders facing misdemeanor charges and up to six months behind bars. The measure would only apply to San Francisco, with the Board of Supervisors tasked with compiling a list of frequently stolen merchandise. It would not apply to food vendors.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Fencing operation video shows what happens after car break-ins

We're getting a firsthand look at a fencing operation for stolen goods, showing what happens after all car break-ins we've seen across the Bay Area.

"This bill will not punish the vast majority of street vendors who are part of the fabric of our city," Mayor Daniel Lurie said, clarifying that the law aims to crack down only on illegal activities. "We need to make sure people are safe and feel safe."

Some local business owners, like Faizan Shaikh, think the bill is a step in the right direction but should be paired with stronger efforts to combat retail crime at its source. "If there's enforcement, I think there wouldn't be as much of the theft and it wouldn't have a domino effect on the businesses," Shaikh said. "The city can thrive again and needs all of that together."

Wiener previously introduced a similar bill last year, but it did not make it out of committee. It had support of former Mayor London Breed. The senator said he is optimistic about the bill's chances this time, saying it did have bipartisan support last year but was introduced too late in the session.

"I've learned to never predict what will happen with any bill in the California Legislature," he said. "We have a path to get this passed, and I think we're going to have very broad support."