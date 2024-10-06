Several Bay Area cities, counties receiving state money to combat homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $130 million to help combat the state's homelessness crisis, including funds for the Bay Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $130 million to help combat the state's homelessness crisis, including funds for the Bay Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $130 million to help combat the state's homelessness crisis, including funds for the Bay Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $130 million to help combat the state's homelessness crisis, including funds for the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a virtual news conference Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $130 million to help combat the state's homelessness crisis.

"We need to take back the streets, and these encampment resolution grants are a part of that," Newsom said.

In total, 18 cities and counties across the state will be receiving part of the money. That includes several locations here in the Bay Area, like San Francisco and Contra Costa County.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said his county plans on using the $5.7 million it's receiving to clear an encampment near the city of San Pablo.

MORE: Sonoma Co. parking lot for unhoused ordered to close, leaving community in limbo

Gioia said the county will provide permanent housing for those currently living in the encampment as well as wrap around services.

It's something that wouldn't be possible without the state's help.

"It costs money to move people off the street, into shelter and permanent housing. Especially those who have mental health or substance abuse issues and need supportive services to remain in housing," Gioia said.

During the news conference, Newsom emphasized that the state wants to see tangible results from the money it provides to local jurisdictions.

MORE: Gov. Newsom signs package to boost home building, expand affordable housing

However, he also stressed that compassion for those impacted is also important.

It was a critical point for Arron Ritschell of SF's Coalition on Homelessness.

"If we continue to see attitudes that are going to lead to policymaking that is going to criminalize homelessness, that is going to dehumanize those experiencing homelessness, then we're only going to see an increase in those numbers," Ritschell said.

Ritschell said while the Coalition was happy to hear about the money being given out, it also wants to make sure it actually gets to those most in need.

MORE: New San Francisco proposal aims to ban RVs on city-managed streets overnight

"This has been done in the past, and we've seen that those funds don't exactly make it into the programs and organizations that would help pull people out of homelessness and prevent homelessness," Ritschell said.

As for Gioia, he said Contra Costa County looks forward to continuing to work with the state.

Because he knows this money is only one step in solving the problem for good.

"We just need a lot more money to get this done. The three jurisdictions that are getting money from the state in this round badly need it, but we will need more," he said.