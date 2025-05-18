Hundreds of educators rally in San Francisco against Trump's cuts to federal funding

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Educators and supporters from across the Bay Area and beyond rallied in San Francisco on Saturday against the Trump administration's funding cuts to public education.

"I'm just horrified at the cuts in education," said Colleen Forbes, a kindergarten teacher with the San Mateo-Foster City School District. "We need to educate people so that we have a citizenry that can stand up for what they believe in and change things for the better."

Hundreds of rally goers wove through the streets of downtown San Francisco as the marching band played and chants rang out.

"It feels like we're under siege," said Jodi Fee, a special education teacher at the Oakley Union Elementary School District. "These students deserve just as much as everybody else. And the cuts that they are making are endangering these students from being able to learn the way that they need to learn."

"There is a lot of support for education out there, and there are a lot of people that are very worried about cutting counselors, mental health and special education," said Colleen Fahey, a school psychologist at the Solano County Office of Education.

"There are a lot of people that will be impacted by this," continued Fahey, whose daughter was also rallying.

"I'm here to support my mom, who's a special education school psychologist, and all the attacks on the schools right now," said Jordyn Fahey." I'm trying to help support the community, and how wrong it is to take away funding from our very important public school education."

"Not only is it a wonderful turnout, it's a wonderful turnout of all different ages and races," said Andy Reed, a preschool teacher and parent with children in San Francisco public schools. "Everybody who values public education is out here to protect that right."