California Safe Homes Act could give homeowners cash to fireproof properties

Prime wildfire season in California is not far off, and a new state bill could give homeowners cash to help fireproof their properties.

The measure would offer grants to low- and moderate-income property owners living in high fire risk areas. Advocates hope the proposed bill could help thousands of homeowners keep their insurance policies.

"I have this at the ready at any moment if I need to leave the house," said Ryan Hughes.

Hughes said he's been evacuated from his Santa Rosa home so many times due to wildfire, he's got essentials standing by in the garage if it ever happens again.

"I have trees right next to my house," Hughes said.

Trimming or removing trees, even fireproofing your roof can of course be pricey. A new state assembly bill, dubbed the "California Safe Homes Act," could provide grant money to low-to-moderate income property owners to make fire-safe improvements to their homes.

"No one's going to turn down money. I am a little skeptical when the government does anything," Hughes said.

For homeowners to qualify for the funds, they need to live within a high or very high fire risk zone as determined by CAL FIRE. The state insurance department would distribute the grant funds.

"I believe we need a dedicated program to maximize risk mitigation benefits for Californians by addressing a key barrier: the up-front costs of essential mitigation actions," said California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara at a hearing this week.

"The bill comes at a time when the state is grappling on how to persuade insurance companies to keep doing business in California amid destructive wildfire seasons.

"The insurance industry is going to start demanding from customers they harden their homes," said Mark Brown from the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority.

Brown is supporting the bill, which will help expand wildfire mitigation grants that they already offer.

"Having an assembly bill that's going to help residents harden their homes with Class A roofs, siding or gutter guards -- that's going to increase the availability of insurance in California," Brown said.

"State Farm covers me now. We'll see what happens in a year. It might be nice to say I can get coverage," Hughes said.

It's still unclear where funding for the Safe Homes Act would come from.

In the meantime, California is pushing ahead with its "Zone Zero" policy, expected to take effect next year. Homes in high hazard areas would be required to clear anything flammable within five feet from structures.